Microsoft announces major reorg, Panos Panay to lead both devices and Windows experience group

Microsoft today announced a major reorg inside the company. Most of the changes announced today is around Experiences and Devices group which was led by Rajesh Jha. According to ZDNet, Microsoft announced the following changes:

Panos Panay, will now lead Windows Experiences group along with hardware group. The new group is called Devices + Windows group. Until now, Windows Experiences group was under Joe Belfiore.

Panos Panay will continue to report to Rajesh Jha, Executive Vice President of Microsoft’s Experiences and Devices Group

Joe Belfiore and Ales Holecek will be leading the Office Experience Group (OXO) team as a product/engineering team.

Joe Belfiore will continue to lead Microsoft News and other mobile apps on iOS and Android.

Eran Megiddo, Corporate Vice President of Windows Product & Education, will be leading the Modern Life Experiences (MLX) and Education group.

Brian Macdonald who is currently leading Teams is retiring from Microsoft.

Jeff Tepper will be now leading Teams along with SharePoint and OneDrive.

Kirk Koenigsbauer, CVP of Microsoft 365, will become COO for Rajesh Jha.

From the above list of changes, I find two of them to be great. First, bringing Windows Experiences group under Panos that will enable great Surface devices in the future. Second, bringing Teams under Jeff Tepper who already leads OneDrive and SharePoint. What do you think of these changes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Source: ZDNet