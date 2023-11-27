Read Aloud is reportedly coming to Copilot in Windows side panel

Read Aloud, the feature that lets your desktop read out passages aloud for you on Microsoft Edge, is reportedly coming to Copilot in Windows 11. More specifically, it is coming to Copilot’s built-in side panel on the desktop.

Insider @Leopeva64, who’d previously called that the feature had arrived in the Copilot side panel on Edge a little while ago, said that Microsoft has been testing Read Aloud in Edge Copilot before adding it to Copilot a little later.

These two features (Read Aloud and Plugins) will eventually be added to Windows Copilot, AFAIK, Microsoft first tests the features in Edge Copilot and then adds them to the Windows Copilot pane:https://t.co/HiXC4dSvA5 — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) November 27, 2023

The latest iteration of Copilot in Edge, called Edge Copilot 2.1, has previously added a neat clickable speaker button near the chat bubble and playback controls when you open other tabs. Supports for plugins have also been introduced to a small amount of users in a controlled rollout.

Read Aloud seems to be almost everywhere, and Microsoft is not the only one having its own version. Google Chrome has also introduced Read Aloud in Canary, the experimental channel of the browser, on Android devices not too long ago.

The feature itself has been tested for quite some time, at least since August this year, on desktops.