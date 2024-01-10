RAM Cleaner Software: 10 Best Options

Finding RAM cleaner software can be challenging, considering the number of apps you have to choose from. This is where my comprehensive guide comes in.

I’ve tested more than 25 options and created a thorough list of some of the best RAM cleaners on the market. You can keep your device running smoothly with these apps!

Best RAM Cleaner on The Market

1. Fortect

Fortect interface Best Windows Update Repair Tools

Fortect can identify issues and suggest optimization tasks for your system.

Fortect scanning

The software starts by analyzing all aspects of your PC, covering everything from hardware to privacy issues.

Fortect partial scan results

Knowing the exact configuration of your system can make a huge difference. This is extremely useful, especially if you want to upgrade your system or are going through troubleshooting.

fortect hardware information

The software identifies the speed of operation for all hardware and even compares your results with its database average. This enables you to understand if your system needs a hardware upgrade.

Fortect crashes apps

Managing any app failures easily can improve your device’s stability, no matter if it’s about issues with Windows Update or other third-party apps.

Fortect security features

To round this software up perfectly, the designers also included a virus, malware, and another unwanted program scanner.

Fortect registry features

As the Registry is one of the most important databases on your PC, having it optimized at all times can impact your PC’s performance and stability.

Fortect privacy features

Keeping your information private online is extremely important. Fortect ensures this by monitoring your browsers and offering useful suggestions on improving their security and privacy.

Pros:

  • Great customer service
  • User-friendly interface
  • Efficient threat identification
  • Fast scanning process

Cons:

  • Too many ads
  • Can be used entirely only with a license

2. IObit Advanced SystemCare

IObit Advanced SystemCare Interface Best RAM Cleaner

IObit Advanced SystemCare is my top pick for the best RAM cleaner available. This powerful app ensures that your device will run optimally.

IObit Advanced SystemCare scanning

When you open the software and click Scan Now, the screen above will appear. It will analyze every aspect of your PC and give you the results.

IObit Advanced SystemCare Privacy results

The software identifies and presents any privacy issues in a list covering all the browsers installed on your PC.

IObit Advanced SystemCare Registry

The Registry is also analyzed, and any issues are identified. You can choose to repair each of them individually or activate the software and sort them all out.

IObit Advanced SystemCare Internet Optimization

Advanced System Care also covers your internet connectivity and optimizes the settings with clear suggestions.

IObit Advanced SystemCare system weakness

Knowing any system weaknesses can also greatly affect your device’s stability over time.

Pros:

  • Great impact on PC performance
  • The company offers great support features
  • Automatically optimizes RAM
  • Includes good privacy features

Cons:

  • The installer attempts to install other software
  • Applying the entire set of fixes will require a license

3. CleanMyPC

CleanMyPC Interface

CleanMyPC has impressed me during my testing because of its ease of use and versatility, making it worthy of being part of the best RAM cleaner list.

CleanMyPC Computer Cleanup scan

The scanning process is extremely fast, and the results are clearly explained. The software analyzes every aspect of your PC and provides suggestions to improve stability.

CleanMyPC Multi Uninstaller tool

The Multi Uninstaller allows you to take advantage of the amazing interface. You can perform the same activities using the Windows uninstaller, but having all these options here is a big plus.

CleanMyPC Multi Uninstaller tool identifying apps

Optimizing the system hibernation files can improve your system’s efficiency while also contributing to freeing up space on your HDD or SSD.

CleanMyPC Hibernation

CleanMyPC also offers great privacy features, covering the status of all the browsers installed on your device.

CleanMyPC Privacy features

The software also includes Autorun optimization, an extension manager, and a file shredder.

Pros:

  • Email support available
  • Simple user interface that’s easy to navigate
  • Optimizes PC for best performance

Cons:

  • Irritating pop-ups after installation
  • Some issues with the support team have been noticed

4. CCleaner

CCleaner interface

CCleaner is well-known in the software market because of its useful features and ease of use. It has been around for quite some time, making it one of the best RAM cleaner.

CCleaner scanning

The PC scanning runs fast and identifies any possible improvements to the configuration of your system.

CCleaner results

As you can see from the image above, the free version only covers privacy and HDD space. To access speed and security optimizations, you must buy a license.

CCleaner fixing issues

When you click the Repair button, the software initiates this process. It only takes about 2 minutes to resolve any identified problems.

CCleaner after fixing

As you can see, CCleaner has cleaned over 7000 trackers from my PC and freed up 1.2 GB of junk files.

CCleaner Custom Cleaning Temp Files

The Custom Clean future ensures that you can customize the optimization. You can choose specific elements to be analyzed from the installed browsers or deactivate the scan for certain file types.

CCleaner Performance optimizer

The Performance Optimizer analyzes all the software that starts with your OS and offers recommendations.

CCleaner Registry feature

The Registry Cleaner ensures that the backbone of your PC’s stability is kept in top shape throughout the year.

CCleaner registry issues identified

As you can see, the software is extremely thorough and allows you to de-select elements that you’re unsure about before starting the repair process.

Pros:

  • Lightweight and powerful PC improvement
  • Comprehensive features, including app uninstaller
  • Easy-to-use interface
  • Keeps your browsers refreshed at all times

Cons:

  • Some new users might be confused by the menus
  • Some bloatware appears at installation

5. Wise Memory Optimizer

Wise Memory Optimizer interface

Wise Memory Optimizer is a very powerful RAM optimizer that proves its capabilities at every usage.

Even though this software is far less complex than other options from the list, it is a force to be reckoned with.

As you can see from the image above, the software shows you how much of your RAM is being used, and how much there is left.

Wise Memory Optimizer RAM info

You can simply click Optimize to quickly improve your PC’s RAM usage.

Wise Memory Optimizer optimize button

And below you can see the results after less than 10 seconds.

Wise Memory Optimizer optimization results

If you want some more options, you can also click the drop-down arrow next to the Optimize button.

Wise Memory Optimizer Optimization options

Doing this gives you access to two other RAM optimizations, one removing any standby RAM, and the other offering defragging. The latter makes your RAM be easily accessible and efficient.

Wise Memory Optimizer activated options

You can activate all of them for the best results. This will take a bit more time than the previous method, but offers some extra RAM space.

Pros:

  • Shows info about memory usage
  • Simple interface with clear options
  • Extremely lightweight build
  • It can free up RAM, refresh standby memory, and defragging

Cons:

  • Lack of advanced features
  • Doesn’t include customization features

6. Super PC Care

Super PC Care interface

Super PC Care is not just a RAM optimizer, but covers a wide range of PC requirements to ensure performance.

Super PC Care updating

As soon as you open the software, the scanning process will start. The first stage will be the malware scan, and next will have the junk and privacy, registry scan, and also the web protection.

Super PC Care scanning

Once the app finishes scanning, you will see a useful overview of the results.

Super PC Care results

To start fixing the issues, click the Fix All Items button, and choose if you want to use it as a trial, or buy a license.

Super PC Care license

The software also covers other aspects of your PC, like the Web, and Startup sections.

Super PC Care web browsers

The Startup section allows you to customize the number and type of apps that start automatically with Windows.

Super PC Care startup items

Even though not as filled with options as other software, it still provides useful tools.

Pros

  • Easy to understand interface
  • Covers a wide range of cleaning features
  • Recovers additional storage space
  • Ensures safe browsing

Cons

  • No option to bundle more software from Systweak
  • Expensive for its capabilites

7. Advanced System Optimizer

Advanced System Optimizer interface

Advanced System Optimizer is another well-rounded PC optimizer that also covers your RAM needs.

Advanced System Optimizer Smart PC Care

The Smart PC Care analyzes everything about your PC, and then presents you with a list of tasks.

Advanced System Optimizer Registry Optimizers

The Registry features include a cleaner and an optimizer, so you can be sure that your PC will be stable.

Advanced System Optimizer Disk Cleaner

As storage space is very important on any PC, having the features shown above to clear your disk and optimize space is paramount.

Advanced System Optimizer Security and Privacy

To ensure security and privacy online, Advanced System Optimizer offers a System Protector, Privacy Protector, and a Secure Encryptor feature.

Advanced System Optimizer Regular Maintenance

The Regular Maintenance section ensures that you will be on top of any softwa uninsllation needed and optimize your startup apps with ease.

Pros

  • Good features covering a wide set of needs
  • The structure of the menus is intuitive
  • Effective and fast processing

Cons

  • Interface is outdated
  • For the premium price, other applications offer better features

8. Ashampoo WinOptimizer

Ashampoo WinOptimizer interface

Ashampoo WinOptimizer is another powerful RAM optimizer for Windows PCs; its capabilities are not limited to this.

Ashampoo WinOptimizer scan results overview

As you can see from the image above, the software scans your device for any browsing traces, invalid shortcuts, redundant services, and any settings that can be optimized.

Ashampoo WinOptimizer after optimization

Pressing the Optimize button will take these elements and optimize them for best performance. The free version doesn’t cover registry entries, temporary files, or privacy traces.

Ashampoo WinOptimizer Wide range of functions

The software has a wide range of capabilities that cover all your PC’s needs.

Ashampoo WinOptimizer automatic features

If you bought a license, you can set up automatic schedules for specific tasks like auto-cleaning, live-tuning, and boosting your games.

Ashampoo WinOptimizer boot analysis

The Optimize section covers boot access, defragmentation, and privacy. This way, you never need to worry about your PC’s safety.

Ashampoo WinOptimizer backups

Even more, you can create backups before making any changes. This adds even more security and stability to your system.

Pros

  • Improves your PC’s stability and performance
  • Includes a wide range of extra features
  • Well-designed interface
  • Great customer support

Cons

  • The performance impact is not as good
  • The free version is a very limited

9. Avira System Speedup

Avira System Speedup interface

Avira System Speedup is another useful tool to have at your disposal. To start the process, simply press the Run Scan button.

Avira System Speedup scanning

Below you can see the results of the scan mentioned above.

Avira System Speedup results

Clicking the Optimize button will initiate this process, and the app will take care of every aspect idenfied in the scan.

Avira System Speedup optimizing

The software also includes modules for your PC’s security, privacy, and performance.

Avira System Speedup other tools

Even though it doesn’t include the number of features that other software do, it’s useful.

Pros:

  • User-friendly interface
  • Good set of features covering privacy and performance
  • Includes a Driver Updater and Game Booster

Cons:

  • Lacks advanced options
  • Not as efficient as other options

10. Iolo System Mechanic Ultimate Defence

Iolo System Mechanic interface

System Mechanic from Iolo is another amazing software option to optimize your PC’s RAM and other resources.

Iolo System Mechanic Deepclean

The Deepclean section includes a variety of tools that can improve your PC. You get access to an internet speed booster, internet files cleanup, Windows cleanup, security optimizer, program accelerator, etc.

Iolo System Mechanic LiveBoost

The LiveBoost feature works with your device’s RAM and GPU to ensure every last bit of power is extracted.

Iolo System Mechanic Privacy

The Privacy Home covers your system security and privacy, and you can choose from 4 different protection styles.

Iolo System Mechanic Antivirus

The Antivirus is not built into the Iolo software but acts like a hub that connects to your third-party virus protection. You can then easily run scans and manage any corrupted files.

Iolo System Mechanic Toolbox

The Toolbox covers all other aspects. This tool can uninstall software, search and recover data, and even create bootable USBs.

Pros:

  • Easy-to-use interface
  • Wide range of tools that can optimize PC performance
  • Affordable price
  • Decent optimization features

Cons

  • Poor payment policy
  • The free version has no antivirus section

How I Chose the Best RAM Cleaner

  1. All tested software was installed on at least 3 different OSs, to ensure full compatibility.
  2. The software needs to be easy to use and perform well on a variety of system configurations.
  3. The software needs to improve RAM performance on any system.
  4. Safety is another important aspect, so all the software in the list provides this feature.
SoftwareEase of UseFunctionalitySafetySupport
IObit Advanced SystemCare5/5Broad system optimization5/5Mixed support feedback
CleanMyPC5/5Comprehensive system cleanup5/5Responsive customer support
CCleaner4/5Focuses on system cleaning5/5Well-documented, good support
Wise Memory Optimizer5/5Memory optimization4/5Limited support
Super PC Care4/5System optimization suite4/5Available support channels
Advanced System Optimizer5/5Wide-ranging system tools4/5Varied support feedback
Ashampoo WinOptimizer5/5Comprehensive system tools5/5Customer support available
Avira System Speedup5/5System optimization suite3/5Responsive customer support
Iolo System Mechanic5/5Comprehensive system tools3/5Robust customer support
Fortect5/5Focuses on BSOD repair4/5Limited support

How to Use RAM Cleaner Software

  1. Download IObit Advanced System Care from the official website.Advanced System Care download page
  2. Install it and open it on your PC.Advanced System Care interface open
  3. Click the SCAN button to initiate this process.Advanced System Care Scan button
  4. Wait for the scanning process to complete for all sections.Advanced System Care results
  5. Use the left-side menu to navigate the categories and apply any fixes.Advanced System Care summary menu
  6. Buy the license to resolve all issues with your device simultaneously. Advanced System Care activate license

As you can see, there are plenty of RAM cleaners on the market, and most of them offer a bundle of other useful tools. We’ve also tested out PC Cleaners more broadly and seen how CCleaner racked up points against other disk cleaners. If my choice doesn’t suit you, know we’ve tested more. I was able to decide on the best RAM cleaner software for my needs, but you may have other ideas. Let me know which one you chose in the comments section below.

