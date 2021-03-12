Google reduces RAM usage of Chrome browser on Windows

Google yesterday revealed new information about the work it is doing to make Chrome web browser even faster and more memory efficient. Starting with the Chrome 89 release, Google claims that users can see significant memory savings on Windows–up to 22% in the browser process, 8% in the renderer, and 3% in the GPU. Google has also improved browser responsiveness by up to 9%.

Google was able to achieve these gains by using PartitionAlloc, its own advanced memory allocator, which is optimized for low allocation latency, space efficiency, and security. In addition to improving how Chrome allocates memory, Chrome is now smarter about using (and discarding) memory.

Chrome now reclaims up to 100MB per tab, which is more than 20% on some popular sites, by discarding memory that the foreground tab is not actively using, such as big images you’ve scrolled off screen.

Source: Google