"Quest is a better product, period," says Mark Zuckerberg while reviewing Apple Vision Pro

Microsoft team members praised the Apple Vision Pro headset, but Mark Zuckerberg has a slightly different take on Apple’s mixed reality headset. While the Meta CEO lauds the high resolutions of the headset, he simply believes that Quest is a better product for the vast majority of things people use mixed reality headsets for.

Zuckerberg claimed to have reviewed the Apple Vision Pro and shared his take on it on his Instagram account, shot with Quest 3 Mixed Reality Passthrough. The CEO claimed that the Meta Quest is a superior product to Apple’s headset, citing the former is lighter and “seven times less expensive” than the Vision Pro. “Quest, I think, is a lot more comfortable,” said Zuckerberg while comparing the mixed reality headset with the Apple Vision Pro.

Apple’s Vision Pro headset has the issue of Motion blur, which might cause users to feel discomfort. While there are ways to minimize motion sickness with simple steps, Zuckerberg claims that “Quest is just a lot crisper”. Here are all the other key points in Mark Zuckergerg’s Apple Vision Pro review:

Zuckerberg pointed out that Quest has a wider field of views and brighter screens than the Apple Vision Pro.

The Meta CEO believes the company’s headset will provide a better gaming experience, courtesy of its support for precession controllers, something the Vision Pro lacks.

Meta Quest has a better hand-tracking feature as compared to the Vision Pro.

“Quest’s immersive content library is a lot deeper”, and as a result, you get to play Xbox games and YouTube videos natively on the Meta headset. The Apple Vision Pro doesn’t offer any of that at this moment.

“Every generation of computing has an open and closed model, and yeah, in mobile, Apple’s closed model won,” Zuckerberg continued. “In this next generation, Meta is gonna be the open model. And I really wanna make sure that open model wins out again”.

