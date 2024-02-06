What to do when you experience motion sickness with Apple Vision Pro
Key notes
- Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset might cause motion sickness.
- It can take up to 30 minutes for the symptoms of motion sickness to start.
- You can minimize motion sickness by following a few simple steps.
The reviews of Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headsets are out, and they’re somewhat mixed to positive. But if you’re still interested in spending $3,499 to buy the headset, you should be aware that wearing it for some time can cause motion sickness. Luckily, Apple has highlighted simple ways users can minimize motion sickness.
What to do when you experience motion sickness after wearing Apple Vision Pro
- Stop wearing Apple Vision Pro until you’re feeling well.
- During the initial days, try starting with less immersive experiences that too for short increments of time.
- Don’t use Apple Vision Pro while traveling in an airplane.
- Reduce head motion while using Vision Pro.
- Reduce visual motion while using the headset (You can reduce visual motion by navigating to Settings > Accessibility > Motion, then selecting Reduce Motion on your Vision Pro headset).
- Avoid using apps that require you to turn your head and neck frequently.
What’s motion sickness?
Motion sickness is a sensation some people, especially women, children, pregnant women, and people with migraines or inner ear disorders, experience while traveling by car, airplane, train, boat, or other vehicles. The symptoms of motion sickness include the following:
- Dizziness or disorientation
- Nausea
- Decreased awareness or difficulty concentrating
- Upset stomach
- Increased salivation
- Headache
- Fatigue
- Sweating
If you’re feeling any of the following sensations after using the Apple Vision Pro headset, you should stop using it. Not only that, but you should also not drive until you’re fully recovered from motion sickness, as pointed out by Apple in its support document. It’s worth noting that you might not experience motion sickness right after wearing the headset. It might take up to 30 minutes for the symptoms to start.
Have you ever experienced motion sickness? If yes, will you buy the Apple Vision Pro even if you’re willing to spend that much? Let us know in the comments section.