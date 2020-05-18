Quantic Dream has announced that the studio has launched its own live channel on Twitch, along with a free interactive stream extension called Detroit: Community Play.

The first stream on Quantic Dream’s Twitch, which is set to be broadcast on Monday the 25th of May, 2020 at 8pm CET, will feature two industry expert hosts, Erika Ishii and Malik Forté.

Quantic Dream teams will be looking back – from the safety of their homes – at the highlights of the past year since the announcement of Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human for PC.

They’ll also be celebrating the tenth anniversary of Heavy Rain and the two-year anniversary of Detroit: Become Human with guest appearances from key actors from both games also joining the livestream – also from the safety of their homes – to answer questions from fans and share their experiences.

Along with the livestream, the Detroit: Community Play extension will be previewed for the first time. This extension is exclusive to Twitch and allows viewers to influence how streamers play by voting in polls.

Bryan Dechart, the award-winning actor behind main character Connor, and Amelia Rose Blaire will be providing more information on how it works, and how and when streamers can install it themselves during the stream. Viewers will be able to help decide how “The Hostage” chapter of Detroit: Become Human plays out.

If you’re interested in subscribing to Quantic Dream’s Twitch channel, you can do so by following the link here.