Qualcomm announces new Snapdragon G Series processors for gaming handhelds

Today Qualcomm introduced three new tiers of Snapdragon G Series Platforms to cater to different segments of handheld gaming devices. These platforms are designed to deliver immersive and seamless gaming experiences across various game streaming services, whether local or cloud-based. The three tiers are:

Snapdragon G1 : This tier is for fanless handheld gaming devices that prioritize lag-free connectivity and battery life. The Snapdragon G1 Gen 1 Platform is the first product in this tier, featuring an 8-core Qualcomm Kryo CPU and a Qualcomm Adreno A11 GPU. These components enable high-quality game streaming on handheld devices without overheating or draining the battery quickly.

Snapdragon G2: This tier is for mobile and cloud gaming enthusiasts who want to enjoy full-featured games on the go. The Snapdragon G2 Gen 1 Platform is the first product in this tier, featuring an 8-core Kryo CPU, an Adreno A21 GPU, and the Qualcomm FastConnect 6700 Mobile Connectivity System. These components provide a highly optimized processor and cutting-edge 5G and Wi-Fi 6/6E connectivity for smooth and responsive gaming. The platform also supports the Qualcomm Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF System, which enables gamers to access a wide range of mobile and cloud gaming titles virtually anywhere.

Snapdragon G3: This tier is for gaming enthusiasts who demand the best performance and features from their handheld devices. The Snapdragon G3X Gen 2 Platform is the newest product in this tier, featuring an 8-core Kryo CPU and an Adreno A32 GPU. These components offer over 30% faster CPU performance and a whopping 2x faster GPU performance compared to the previous generation. The platform also supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing, game super resolution, XR glass tethering, low-latency premium Bluetooth audio with Snapdragon Sound Technology Suite and the most responsive wireless speeds via Wi-Fi 7 High-Band Simultaneous (HBS) as well as 5G sub-6 and mmWave. The Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 Handheld Gaming Reference Design is now available and sampling to select OEMs and ODMs.

With these three tiers of Snapdragon G Series Platforms, Qualcomm Technologies aims to provide handheld gaming devices with unparalleled gaming capabilities across a broad spectrum of gaming ecosystems. Qualcomm also revealed that AyaNeo, Huaqin, Inventec, Thundercomm, and other companies are working to bring handheld gaming devices based on the above Snapdragon G Series processors.