Qualcomm has once again managed to disappoint the Windows on ARM effort by delivering a new processor which failed to beat Apple’s now dated Apple M1 processor.

A benchmark for what is believed to be the 3rd generation Snapdragon 8cx (code-named “SC8280”) has leaked on Benchmark.

This showed a single-core performance of 1010 and a multi-core performance of 5335.

This is a significant boost from the second generation Snapdragon 8cx processor, which featured a single core score of 778 and Multi-Core Score of 3028, but pales in comparison with the old Apple M1 score of 1739 single and 7600 multi-core score. It looks even worse compared to the Apple M1 Max processor family, with a single-core score of 1613 and a multi-core score of 10664.

The new third-generation Snapdragon 8cx processor is meant to feature Gold’ and ‘Gold+’ cores running at 2.69Ghz for better performance, rather than the old efficiency cores, but clearly still does not measure up to Apple’s best.

The processor tested appears to be a Qualcomm reference design being worked on by Lenovo, and we can only hope optimizations will improve this score significantly by the time devices hit the market.

via WindowsLatest