Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 888+ processor with improved CPU and AI performance

Qualcomm today announced the new Snapdragon 888+, a follow-on to the flagship Snapdragon 888. Devices based on Snapdragon 888 Plus are expected to be available in the third quarter of 2021. Compared to the Snapdragon 888, the new Snapdragon 888+ offers the following improvements:

Upgraded Kryo CPU with speeds up to 3.0 GHz.

6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine with Qualcomm Hexagon 780 Processor. With 20% AI performance upgrade, the 32 TOPS enables the Snapdragon 888+ to run multiple neural networks simultaneously that work specifically to make your video calls and entertainment experiences more immersive.

“Snapdragon is synonymous with premium Android experiences. Our latest flagship Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G Mobile Platform will help deliver the premium entertainment, connectivity, and gaming experiences users deserve,” said Christopher Patrick, senior vice president and general manager, mobile handset business, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We’re excited to see OEMs launch with products based on our highest performing platform.”

Source: Qualcomm