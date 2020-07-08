Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 865+ flagship processor with 10% better performance

Qualcomm today announced Snapdragon 865+ 5G mobile platform, the latest flagship SoC for premium smartphones. This is a minor upgrade from the existing Snapdragon 865 mobile platform. According to Qualcomm, Snapdragon 865+ will offer 10% better CPU and GPU performance when compared to the Snapdragon 865 platform.

Snapdragon 865+ highlights:

Qualcomm Kryo 585 CPU Prime core clock speed at up to 3.1 GHz (10% increase)

Qualcomm Adreno 650 GPU offers 10% faster graphics rendering

Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 compatibility – boasting staggering Wi-Fi speeds for up to 3.6 Gbps – the fastest of any mobile Wi-Fi offering in the industry – delivering performance fit for premium devices and experiences

Snapdragon 865+ features:

Qualcomm Kryo 585 provides 10% performance boost compared to Snapdragon 865

Qualcomm Adreno 650 GPU delivers up to 10% faster graphics rendering from Snapdragon 865

Full suite of Snapdragon Elite Gaming features including: Desktop Forward Rendering, Qualcomm® Game Color Plus v2.0, Qualcomm Game Smoother

True 10-bit HDR gaming and first-ever updatable GPU drivers on mobile

FastConnect 6900 extends leading Wi-Fi 6 technology features and integrates advanced audio capabilities.

6 GHz operation (Wi-Fi 6E) dramatically expands Wi-Fi capacity by adding up to 1200 MHz of additional spectrum for Wi-Fi use.

4-Stream (2×2 + 2×2) Dual Band Simultaneous harnesses multiple antennas and bands to provide superior speed/latency performance compared with common two-stream implementations.

Bluetooth 5.2, Dual Bluetooth Antennas, aptX Suite and new LE audio features combine to support crisp, reliable and responsive audio.

Supports?global roaming and global multi-SIM

Supports all key regions and frequency bands including mmWave, sub-6, TDD, FDD and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS)

Compatible with both standalone and non-standalone modes

CV-ISP operates at 2 Gigapixels per second

No limit HD slow-motion video capture at 960 FPS

Dolby Vision for video capture on mobile

Qualcomm Sensing Hub

Low power AI voice assistant support with contextual awareness

Supports voice, audio and sensors

Hexagon Voice Assistant Accelerator for advanced voice use cases

Qualcomm Aqstic Audio Technologies offer native DSD support, PCM up to 384 kHz/32-bit and customizable “Golden Ears” filter

Qualcomm aptX Adaptive audio for robust, low-latency and high-quality wireless audio

“As we work to scale 5G, we continue to invest in our premium tier, 8-series mobile platforms, to push the envelope in terms of performance and power efficiency and deliver the next generation of camera, AI and gaming experiences,” said Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager, mobile, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Building upon the success of Snapdragon 865, the new Snapdragon 865 Plus will deliver enhanced performance for the next wave of flagship smartphones.”

Smartphones powered by Snapdragon 865 Plus are expected to be announced in the third quarter of 2020.

Source: Qualcomm