Sony Bend’s PlayStation 4 exclusive Days Gone will be coming to PC this Spring.

In an interview with GQ, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan revealed that PlayStation will be bringing more of their exclusive console library to PC in the future.

In the interview, Ryan reveals that a “whole slate” of PlayStation exclusives are planned for a PC release this year, but Days Gone will start off the new batch of titles this Spring.

PlayStation’s releases on PC started with the release of Guerrilla Games’ Steam release of Horizon Zero Dawn, a critically acclaimed PS4 exclusive. Seemingly following Xbox’s footsteps, Sony appears keen to release a large number of exclusives on PC.