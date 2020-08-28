Promo video of upcoming 11th gen Intel Core processor (Tiger Lake) leaked online

First laptops based on 11th generation “Tiger Lake” processors are expected to ship this year. Intel recently revealed that Tiger Lake will deliver more than a generational increase in CPU performance, massive AI performance improvements and a huge leap in graphics performance and integrated Thunderbolt 4. Today, a promotional video of the upcoming Tiger Lake 11th gen Intel Core processor got leaked online. As expected, this promo highlights improved performance, accelerated AI, and more. Check it out below.
11th gen Intel Core “Tiger Lake SoC” architecture improvements:
- New Willow Cove CPU core with significant frequency uplift leveraging 10nm SuperFin technology advancements.
- New Xe graphics with up to 96 execution units (EUs) with significant performance-per-watt efficiency improvements.
- Power management – autonomous dynamic voltage frequency scaling in coherent fabric, increased fully integrated voltage regulator efficiency.
- Fabrics and memory – 2x increase in coherent fabric bandwidth, ~86GB/s memory bandwidth, validated LP4x-4267, DDR4-3200; LP5-5400 architecture capability.
- Gaussian Network Accelerator (GNA) 2.0 dedicated IP for low-power neural inferencing offloading from the CPU. ~20% lower CPU utilization on GNA vs. CPU (running noise suppression workload).
- IO – Integrated TB4/USB4, integrated PCIe Gen 4 on CPU for low-latency, high-bandwidth device access to memory.
- Display – up to 64GB/s of isochronous bandwidth to memory for multiple high-resolution displays. Dedicated fabric path to memory to maintain quality of service.
- IPU6 – up to six sensors with 4K30 video, 27MP image, up to 4K90 and 42MP image architectural capability.
Source: WalkingCat
