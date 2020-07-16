Microsoft has revealed that Project xCloud cloud streaming will be included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate come September.

Revealed by Xbox boss Phil Spencer in a new Xbox Wire community update, Project xCloud game streaming will be part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription this September.

“In September 2020, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will include access to cloud gaming at no additional cost. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will be able to play more than 100 Xbox Game Pass titles ontheir mobile device from the cloud as part of their membership,” reads a Microsoft press release.

“Launching cloud gaming into the existing Xbox ecosystem across devices was a natural next step, complementary to the work being done on the next-gen Xbox Series X console and with PC gaming on Windows.”

“Because Xbox Live connects across devices, you can play along with the nearly 100 million Xbox Live players around the world. So when Halo Infinite launches, you and your friends can play together and immerse yourselves in the Halo universe as Master Chief—anywhere you go and across devices.”