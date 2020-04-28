Microsoft has announced that their video game streaming service Project xCloud is expanding into Western Europe.

Project xCloud’s European expansion will cover eleven different countries that have yet to receive Microsoft’s Xbox streaming service.

The new countries to receive the streaming service are as follows:

Belgium

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Spain

Sweden

Unfortunately, registering for Project xCloud in these countries is still limited to just Android devices as Apple’s restrictive nature of apps on their official App Store is only letting Microsoft allow 10,000 beta testers on Apple platforms.

“Bringing the Project xCloud preview to gamers across Western Europe is a top priority for us,” said GM & Head of Product for Project xCloud, Catherine Gluckstein. “We know gaming is an important way for people to remain connected, particularly during these times of social distancing, but we also recognize how internet bandwidth has been impacted with strain on regional networks as large volumes of people responsibly stay home and go online.”