Project xCloud is expanding into 11 new countries

Microsoft’s in-development video game streaming service, Project xCloud, is coming to eleven new European countries.

Announced today via an Xbox Wire post, GM & Head of Product for Project xCloud, Catherine Gluckstein, revealed that the service would be spreading across Western Europe.

“It has been said too many times, but it’s true we are living in unprecedented times due to the global COVID-19 pandemic,” Gluckstein wrote. “Here at Xbox, we look to our products to bring joy and connection at all times and particularly during these weeks and months when we’re asked to stay at home. We know we’re in this together and the support we can provide one another is of critical importance now more than ever.”

“With that in mind, we continue to evaluate the COVID-19 situation and will begin rolling out the Project xCloud preview across 11 Western European countries when we are confident it is sensible to do so. We will take a measured approach to help conserve internet access, beginning the preview in each market with a limited number of people and adding more participants over time.”

The upcoming Project xCloud preview countries are as follows:

Belgium

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Spain

Sweden

The new preview countries will only be able to access the Android version of xCloud, not the limited iOS version.