Microsoft removes printer-related Windows 11 22H2 safeguard hold

In September, Microsoft confirmed an issue regarding specific printers that could affect the installation of Windows 11, version 22H2 on PCs. Thankfully, there is now a solution to the problem after the Redmond company confirmed it was finally resolved last Friday.

The problem originated from printers using Microsoft IPP Class Driver or Universal Print Class Driver. According to Microsoft, it affected Windows 11 22H2 clients, and upgrading to Windows 11 22H2 would only carry the issue forward.

“Windows needs connectivity to the printer to identify all the features of the printer,” Microsoft explained the issue. “Without connectivity, the printer is set up with default settings and in some scenarios might not get updated once connectivity to the printer is restored. You might be affected by this issue if your printer is unable to use printer specific features such as color, two-sided/duplex printing, paper size or type settings, or resolutions higher than 300x300dpi.”

The problem pushed Microsoft to add it as one of the safeguard holds that would prevent Windows 11 users from installing the latest version of the OS. Nonetheless, the company suggested a workaround by removing or removing and reinstalling printers with Microsoft IPP Class Driver or Universal Print Class Driver from affected devices.

On October 21, Microsoft announced that it released a troubleshooter to automatically resolve this issue on affected devices running Windows 11 22H2. The solution also fixed the problem on other affected devices. With this, the company removed the case as a safeguard hold on November 10.

“Please note, if there are no other safeguards that affect your device, it can take up to 48 hours before the upgrade to Windows 11 is offered,” Microsoft says in its update Windows 11 22H2 document. “Restarting your device and checking for updates might help it to offer sooner.”

While this printer-related hold is removed by Microsoft, it is important to note that there’s still an active safeguard hold applied on Windows 11. Specifically, it refers to specific games and apps inadvertently enabling GPU performance debugging features. Microsoft, nonetheless, has a workaround for those running Windows 11 22H2 and experiencing the issue. According to the company, users only need to upgrade their games and game-related apps to the latest version available. Meanwhile, Microsoft says it is now “working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release,” so it could soon remove the issue as a safeguard.