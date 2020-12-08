Ubisoft’s upcoming remake of the fantastic PlayStation 2 action platformer Prince of Persia The Sands of Time has been delayed until March.

Originally set to launch just two months earlier in January 2021, the graphical update to the beloved 2003 adventure has seen its release date pursued a little bit further with no concrete reason given to the delay.

Announced through the Facebook account (thanks, Resetera) for Ubisoft Czech, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time just needs a little bit longer in the developmental oven before it is ready to be experienced by players worldwide.

“2020 was a year like no other. Today we would like to inform you that we need more time to complete the game,” Ubisoft’s statement reads. “With that, the release date of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has been moved to March 18, 2021. We believe this is the right decision to ensure we deliver a game you like. Thank you for your patience and continued support of the Prince of Persia, and we hope you remain safe and healthy during this holiday season.”

Being entirely rebuilt in Ubisoft’s in-house Anvil engine, the upcoming remake does bring entirely redone assets, animations and controls to the 2003 original. While it’s original reveal saw many fans of the series upset at the upcoming remake’s graphical quality, likening the game to a PlayStation 3 title.

Amidst the scorched sands of ancient Persia, there is a legend spun in an ancient tongue. It speaks of a time borne of blood and ruled by deceit. Drawn to the dark powers of a magic dagger, a young Prince is led to unleash a deadly evil upon a beautiful kingdom.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time will be releasing on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Those hoping for a next-gen enhanced update for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are out of luck, but the last-gen version will be playable on the new machines.