Prey VR listed by online retailer for PSVR

A PlayStation VR conversation of Arkane’s immersive sim Prey is allegedly on the way in the form of the creatively titled Prey VR.

Posted online by a listing on British online retailer ShopTo, Prey VR was listed as a £49.99 full-priced video game exclusively for PlayStation 4.

Not many details were given for the upcoming virtual reality conversion. In fact, the prematurely released store listing has a product description that just reads “Prey VR”. Well, I’m glad it’s in VR, I was getting worried for a second!

Arkane Studios’ Prey was originally released in 2017 to critical acclaim. As the company’s first game following their beloved Dishonored series, fans and critics noted that the game was a glorious return to the immersive sim genre that empowered the company just over 20 years ago.

If you’ve yet to play Prey, it’s absolutely worth the few quid that you can pick the game up for nowadays. It’s a fantastic game – many attribute the game to be the true successor to Looking Glass Studios’ System Shock. You should really give it a chance. It’s also Xbox One X enhanced.

Arkane Studios has been in the news a lot lately following the release of an extensive Noclip documentary focusing on the developer. There’s even footage of the studio’s cancelled Half-Life game – check it out herecheck it out here.