Presence feature in Outlook is making its comeback to Web next year

Guess who’s back by popular demand. Microsoft has announced that the Presence feature in Outlook is returning to the Web version of the app next year. This feature was previously removed a little while ago, but it is now making a comeback.

With Presence, you will be able to see the current status of your recipients, co-recipients, and sender when you are composing or reading emails. This will help you decide the best way to communicate with them, such as whether to send an email or call them instead.

“Teams Presence will be shown in Compose and read scenarios for recipients, co-recipients, and sender. The bubble indicators will provide contact status and help you decide the best way to communicate with them,” an updated entry from the Microsoft 365 Roadmap site reads.

The Presence feature will be available to all users of Outlook on the Web worldwide. It will be rolled out gradually to all users starting in January 2024, just in time when it’s revamping Outlook settings on mobile on both Android and iOS platforms.

