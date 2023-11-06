Microsoft is revamping Outlook settings on mobile, both Android and iOS

Microsoft says that Outlook settings on mobile will soon be rejuvenated — as two new entries on the 365 Roadmap site detail.

The goal is to make it easier for users to find the settings they need. The update is expected to roll out in January 2024 for Android users and February 2024 for iOS users.

The current Outlook settings page on mobile is cluttered and difficult to navigate, with settings scattered across multiple sections. The new design will organize all of the settings into a single, more intuitive view, making it easier for users to find what they’re looking for.

Microsoft has been massive in its effort to improve the overall user experience on Outlook. Last summer, the company previewed the new Outlook app for desktop, which now is extremely packed with Copilot’s AI features and performance improvements here and there.

It’s an exciting time to be, especially for the “Sound like Me” feature. Thanks to AI, you can ask the assistant tool to write an email for you for someone and it will match up your writing style and habits.

You can download Outlook for iOS on the App Store and Android on the Play Store.