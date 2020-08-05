Today Samsung launched its instantly iconic Samsung Galaxy Buds Live truly wireless headsets, with pre-orders opening immediately.

The headsets are retailing for £179 in the UK, which is rather steep, but to sweeten the deal Samsung is offering a free Samsung Wireless Charger worth £50 for all those who pre-order before shipments begin on the 21st August 2020.

The charger will unfortunately not be shipped automatically, and purchasers need to claim the charger from Samsung UK here.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are engineered to bring your sound to life. Combining AKG’s sound expertise with Samsung’s legacy of hardware innovation, Galaxy Buds Live offer a truly immersive audio experience. With a 12mm speaker and bass duct, the audio sounds deep and rich, allowing you to enjoy music the way the artist intended. With three microphones and a Voice Pickup Unit, your earbuds home in on your voice and ensure you always come through loud and clear on the phone. These earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for open type, allowing you to tune out distractions like passing cars and loud laundry machines, while still being able to tune into important announcements and conversations.

Galaxy Buds Live Tech Specs:

Name Samsung Galaxy Buds Live SM-R180 Weight 5.6 g Speaker 12mm driver, tuned by AKG Microphones 3, 2 internal, 1 Always On external Microphone Sensors Touch, Accelerometer, Hall sensor, proximity sensor Battery life 4.5 hrs talk time

5.5 hrs playback with ANC

7.5 hrs playback without ANC and AOM

20 with playback with case with ANC and AOM

28 hrs playback with case without ANC and AOM Extra rubber outer shells (3 sizes) for better fit. Charging USB-C, Qi wireless, 35 min of playback for 3 minutes charging Colours Mystic Black, Mystic White, Mystic Bronze Price 190 Euro, $170, £179

You can place your pre-order from Amazon here.