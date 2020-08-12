Pre-order Surface Duo now and get up to $700 cash back with trade-in

You can now pre-order the new Surface Duo here from Microsoft Store starting at $1399. Surface Duo will work on AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon networks including subsidiary and international partner networks. You can also get up to $700 cash back with a qualified trade-in when you purchase Surface Duo device from Microsoft Store.

Here’s how the trade-in offer works:

Check the eligibility of your used device by sharing some details about its condition on the CExchange appraisal page. Once that’s done and you’ve received a trade-in value, you’ll instantly see how much it’s worth.

Upload your PDF receipt as your proof of purchase to the CExchange trade-in portal. You’ll receive verification of your purchase within seconds. For pre-orders, trade-in offers cannot be claimed until your device purchase has shipped.

Pack and ship your device to CExchange for free within 15 days of your trade-in approval. Once received, CExchange will inspect it against your appraisal details and determine its final value. If it doesn’t meet the trade-in criteria, CExchange will either recycle it or return it to you free of charge.

Once everything has been finalized by CExchange, you’ll receive payment via PayPal or bank transfer within 14 days of your used device’s inspection.

If you are interested in trade-in offer, find more details here. Microsoft also offers Microsoft Complete accidental damage protection for Surface Duo. This plan costs $200 and you can add it during your check-out process. Microsoft also offers 50% discount on Microsoft 365 Family plan when you purchase the Surface Duo device.