Pre-order Surface Duo now and get up to $700 cash back with trade-in

You can now pre-order the new Surface Duo here from Microsoft Store starting at $1399. Surface Duo will work on AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon networks including subsidiary and international partner networks. You can also get up to $700 cash back with a qualified trade-in when you purchase Surface Duo device from Microsoft Store.
Here’s how the trade-in offer works:
- Check the eligibility of your used device by sharing some details about its condition on the CExchange appraisal page. Once that’s done and you’ve received a trade-in value, you’ll instantly see how much it’s worth.
- Upload your PDF receipt as your proof of purchase to the CExchange trade-in portal. You’ll receive verification of your purchase within seconds. For pre-orders, trade-in offers cannot be claimed until your device purchase has shipped.
- Pack and ship your device to CExchange for free within 15 days of your trade-in approval. Once received, CExchange will inspect it against your appraisal details and determine its final value. If it doesn’t meet the trade-in criteria, CExchange will either recycle it or return it to you free of charge.
- Once everything has been finalized by CExchange, you’ll receive payment via PayPal or bank transfer within 14 days of your used device’s inspection.
If you are interested in trade-in offer, find more details here. Microsoft also offers Microsoft Complete accidental damage protection for Surface Duo. This plan costs $200 and you can add it during your check-out process. Microsoft also offers 50% discount on Microsoft 365 Family plan when you purchase the Surface Duo device.
