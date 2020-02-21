Pre-order Samsung Galaxy S20 series from Amazon to get Galaxy Buds and Duo Wireless Charger for free

Early today, Samsung started taking pre-orders for the new Galaxy S20 series. You can now pre-order these devices on Amazon as well. Amazon is offering Samsung Galaxy Buds and Samsung Duo Wireless Charging Station for free with every Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra purchase. You can find the deal here on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: Bring a pro-level studio wherever you go with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. It delivers super-speed processing and a complete pro kit of camera features—including the groundbreaking 100x Space Zoom and cutting-edge AI—in an immersive 6.9-inch Infinity-O display. You can pre-order it here on Amazon for $1399.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G: Make your world bigger with the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G fully decked out with a pro-grade camera system, 30x Space Zoom, super-fast charging, and cinematic 6.7-inch Infinity-O display. Superpower everything you create with pro-grade quad lenses and 30x Space Zoom. You can pre-order it here on Amazon for $1199.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G: Create anywhere on the sleek, powerful Samsung Galaxy S20 5G with an expansive 6.2-inch Infinity-O display and radical new 30x Space Zoom. Its more camera, more power, and more fun, all in a slim, balanced form. You can pre-order it here on Amazon for $999.

Microsoft Store has also started taking pre-orders for the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20 Plus and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Microsoft Store is offering the below pre-order offers for the S20 series.

Find the deal here at Microsoft Store.