The auto industry has been gradually shifting to the production of all-electric vehicles in the past years. Now, Porsche of Volkswagen Group is joining this path with lots of plans to offer to the market. Aside from the plans of producing more EVs, the company is also securing a comfortable future for Porsche EV owners by building dedicated EV charging stations for them.

During its annual meeting on March 18, Porsche announced its plan to make 80% of all its new sales be EVs by 2030.

“Because of the different speed of transformation in the different regions of the world, we have a very flexible engine strategy,” said Porsche CEO Oliver Blume. “We are going for emotional combustion engines, powerful plug in hybrids, sporty hybrids and also for fully electric cars.”

Currently, the company offers us the Taycan that debuted in 2019 and its variants, which are still a hot craze in the market. Taycan even constitutes about 14% of the company’s 301,915 vehicles sold in 2021. In 2023, Porsche will release a new product in the form of the all-electric Macan, which will first launch in Europe in 2023 and in the US in 2024. This will be followed by turning the Porsche 718 into all-electric in 2025. This makes 718 EV the third auto product of the brand that greatly relies on electricity. According to Porsche, the 718 EV will come with a special configuration and the same 800-volt system in Taycan to allow fast-charging of the vehicle.

With these big plans in the future, Porsche realized the need to bump up its charging station offering to the market. As such, the auto company promises to build its own proprietary global network of EV charging stations in 2023. This will allow it to be more independent in the EV industry since it originally planned to rely on other companies to charge its EV auto products. As of now, the company still has its partnership with Ionity, a joint venture founded by various automotive manufacturers to offer a high-power charging station network for electric vehicles.

According to Porsche during its annual meeting, the company is eyeing to build the first wave of charging stations in high-demand areas, such as Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. Blume said it would later expand this service to China and US markets. However, Blume didn’t provide any information about the number of charging stations planned to be built and the cost of the service. On a positive note, the Porsche CEO detailed that these charging stations won’t simply be a dull place to charge your car. According to him, the area will be designed like a lounge, giving customers the chance to enjoy their coffee and the ambiance.

“It’s not just about charging, it’s also to get more convenience in the direction of our customers,” said Lutz Meschke, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board and Member of the Executive Board Finance at Porsche. “And that’s very important for us that we not only focus on the electrification of our cars, but also about the customer journey beyond the car.”