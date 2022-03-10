The new ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo had their world premiere yesterday, March 9, in Hamburg. Both are loaded with tons of modern features, including a spacious interior, sleek design, and astounding system.

“Both versions of the ID. Buzz are pioneering in terms of their sustainability: their manufacture and shipping has a carbon-neutral footprint,” said Carsten Intra, Chairman of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Brand. “We are also using recycled synthetic materials and the interior is completely free of any real leather. The ID. Buzz will also be used for future autonomous mobility concepts such as ridepooling – an e-shuttle service of Group subsidiary MOIA that can be booked via an app. The electric Bulli is thus also a part of the future of inner-city transport.”

The vehicles’ design takes the iconic 1950s physical DNA of T1, and they will be available in 7 plain colors: white, silver, lime yellow, blue, orange, green, and black. VW will also offer them in a two-tone paintwork option with a white upper part and a lower portion with yellow, blue, green, or orange color choices.

Inside, the vehicles also impress with their spaciously designed interior. In the MPV version, there is enough room for five people. It has a load capacity of 1,121 liters, which can be increased to 2,205 liters when the second row of seats is folded down. Meanwhile, the ID. Buzz Cargo has two or three seats up front and a fixed partition that separates the 3.9 m3 cargo space.

The latest generation ID. software of ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo features assistance systems that will ensure ease of driving and safety for everyone. The cars sport the Car2X Local Warning System for spotting hazards real time, Front Assist emergency braking function, Lane Assist lane-keeping assistant, Travel Assist with swarm data, assisted lane-changing on the motorway, and Memory Function for automated parking on a previously saved route.

Volkswagen has also made sure to give ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo the excellent charging features to allow ease on the end of users. The two have 77 kWh battery providing current to a 150 kW electric motor. It can be charged from wall boxes or public charging stations using an 11 kW alternating current. The charging power can also increase up to 170 kW if you use a CCS plug connector at a DC rapid-charging station (direct current), which means the battery charge level can rise from 5 to 80% just in about 30 minutes. In addition, VW plans to introduce the Plug & Charge function in the car in the future through the latest ID. software. This will allow the ID. Buzz to authenticate itself at compatible DC rapid-charging stations and even exchange all necessary data with the charging station.

According to the company, the ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo will have their European pre-sales start in May and market launch in the autumn. Meanwhile, the US market will have to wait until the long-wheelbase passenger model becomes available in 2024.