PlayStation VR2 is getting native Vision Pro support as Sony gets serious about non-console gaming

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Sony’s PlayStation VR2 (PSVR), will soon get native support on Apple’s Vision Pro platform.

Bloomberg has learned that Apple and Sony are collaborating to integrate the PSVR2 hand controllers into the $3,500-priced Vision Pro. The headset has previously met with backlash due to its over-the-roof price tag, but this move could expand its appeals to gamers, which seems to be lacking, especially for a mixed-reality headset.

In the report, Bloomberg also says that the PSVR2 controllers could improve precisions for apps like Final Cut Pro and Adobe Photoshop within the visionOS platform. The headset currently supports standard Bluetooth controllers— like PS4’s DualShock and PS5’s DualSense—but this move could be a big leap in user experience.

“The controller’s thumb stick and directional pad could be used for scrolling, while the trigger button could replace a finger pinch when clicking on an item,” says journalist Mark Gurman.

The move also comes amid Sony’s bid in non-console gaming and its expansion beyond the PS5.

The Japanese tech giant has previously been rumored to be developing a PS5 Portable (or whatever it’s called). And, unlike the streaming-only PS Portal that still sold well, a PS5 Portable would be able to play games directly in a similar fashion to the ill-fated PS Vita.

“We’re always exploring various options for how players can play games,” Sony boss Hideaki Nishino recently spoke with the BBC. He also praised the PS Portal as a “huge success.”