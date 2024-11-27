PlayStation vet Shuhei Yoshida retires after over three decades of service

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Shuhei Yoshida, a prominent veteran in PlayStation’s history, announced his departure from Sony Interactive Entertainment after 31 years in what could be a monumental shakeup in the Japanese tech giant’s leadership.

“I’ve been with PlayStation from the beginning, and this is my 31st year with PlayStation. And when I hit 30 years, I was thinking, hmm, it may be about time for me to move on. You know, the company’s been doing great,” Yoshida says in his departure interview (via Spotify).

Known for his tenure as President of PlayStation Studios between 2008 and 2019 and later as Head of the Indies Initiative, Yoshida has been instrumental in pushing independent developers and shaping the gaming industry.

Yoshida became a fan favorite for his direct engagement on social media and appearances in iconic PlayStation moments, such as the PS4 game-sharing video. The BAFTA Fellowship-winning industry veteran is leaving the company on January 15, 2025.

“I love indie games. When the indie boom started in 2000, all digital distribution started on PC, on mobile, and on console. Small digital games could be made by pretty much anyone in the world, and be able to sell and distribute globally,” Yoshida reflects on his time at Sony.

The news arrived at a crucial time for Sony as the company is looking to deepen its mark in handheld gaming amid stiff competition from Microsoft and, potentially, Samsung.

Sony is reportedly developing a portable PS5 console that can natively run games, unlike the streaming-only PS Portal. The company has not launched any portable gaming device since the ill-fated PS Vita and PSP, so the news could challenge Nintendo Switch and its upcoming successor a hefty competition.

Samsung, on the other hand, is also reportedly developing its own handheld gaming device that can be folded.