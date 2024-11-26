PS5 Portable may have a new competitor in town: a Samsung gaming handheld

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Samsung is reportedly working on its own gaming handheld. The news arrive amid stiff competition from Sony, which could soon release its own PS5 Portable, and Microsoft’s potential move in the market.

The device (via 91mobiles), filed by Samsung Display Co. with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), features a flip-style folding design similar to the Galaxy Z Flip6, which could make its portability a whole lot better—even more than Switch and Sony’s PS Portal.

The South Korean tech giant filed for the patent in 2022 but only recently registered internationally in November 2024. As seen above, the patent’s sketches suggest the console would include built-in gaming controls, such as joysticks and d-pads, along with a foldable display made from ultra-thin glass.

It’s currently unclear which direction will Samsung be going with this handheld gaming device, though, especially in terms of its operating system, let alone its release date, if it ever comes to light.

Sony, on the other hand, launched the PS Portal not too long ago. The $199.99 device can stream PS5 games, offering at least 120 titles at up to 1080p/60fps for PS Plus Premium subscribers. Initially, at launch, it was only doable when you stream them via Wi-Fi. It features an 8-inch screen, solid battery life, and a controller similar to the DualSense but chopped in half.

And now, the Japanese gaming giant is taking things even further by building a PS5 Portable, which can play these games natively instead of streaming them, and will be based on the PS Portal model.