If you’ve got a PlayStation Plus subscription and you’re an avid Red Dead Online player, you’ll be pleased to know that simply playing the game will net you a free treasure map and some lures to keep you fishing.

To be more precise, all you have to do is log into Red Dead Online and play before June 1st to receive the free North Clingman Treasure Map along with a nice selection of swamp, lake, and river lures.

While it’s not a huge gift and veteran Red Dead Online players will more than likely have enough lures to fish the entire ocean dry with, free stuff is still always nice, especially if you’re only just starting out.

If you’re thinking of getting into Red Dead Redemption 2, just know that it’s currently cheaper to get the special edition of the game on the PlayStation Store than the normal edition.

The special edition is going for just $35.99 (down from $79.99) until May 28th and contains a bunch of exclusive content for Red Dead Redemption 2’s story mode. You can find the extra content detailed below.

Bank Robbery Mission & Gang Hideout

Dappled Black Thoroughbred

Talisman and Medallion gameplay bonuses

Gameplay boosts, cash bonuses, and discounts

The Nuevo Paraiso Gunslinger Outfit

Free access to additional weapons

In comparison, the normal edition of Red Dead Redemption 2 goes for $59.99.

In related news and news more appropriate for Xbox One players, Red Dead Redemption 2 recently arrived on Xbox Game Pass. Just be aware that if you don’t have Xbox Live Gold, it’s required to play Red Dead Online – you can still play Red Dead Redemption 2’s story mode without a Gold subscription, though!