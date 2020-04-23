Rockstar’s blockbuster Western Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to Xbox Game Pass.

You read that right! (I couldn’t believe my eyes either!) Rockstar Games is bringing the tale of Arthur Morgan and Dutch Van der Linde to their video game subscription service, Xbox Game Pass.

Coming on May 7th, the winner of over 175 Game of the Year Awards and recipient of over 250 perfect scores will be playable as part of your monthly subscription. Some of you will even play it for just a single dollar.

Now featuring additional Story Mode content and a fully-featured Photo Mode, Red Dead Redemption 2 also includes free access to the shared living world of Red Dead Online, where players take on an array of roles to carve their own unique path on the frontier as they track wanted criminals as a Bounty Hunter, create a business as a Trader, unearth exotic treasures as a Collector or run an underground distillery as a Moonshiner and much more.

Announced via Xbox Wire, Xbox’s internal news website, Red Dead Redemption 2 will enter the service just as GTA V leaves.

Those who wish to play the Red Dead Redemption sequel through Game Pass will be able to pre-load the game through the Xbox Game Pass application. It’s a heckin’ big file!