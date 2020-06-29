July is almost upon us and Sony has revealed the PlayStation Plus lineup for July 2020, with a third bonus game available to celebrate the 10th anniversary of PlayStation Plus.

From between July 7th and August 3rd, PlayStation Plus members can download and keep NBA 2K20, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and Erica for free.

Note: In order to play Erica, you’ll need to download the Erica companion app on your smartphone and have a Wi-Fi connection.

Along with these three free games, a free PlayStation 4 theme will be released later this week to commemorate 10 years of PS Plus.

NBA 2K has evolved into much more than a basketball simulation. With its immersive open-world Neighborhood, NBA 2K20 is a platform for gamers and ballers to come together and create what’s next in basketball culture. Take your skills to the next level, featuring an upgraded motion engine with signature styles, advanced shooting controls, a new dribble size-up system, refined off-ball collisions, and a new read & react defensive game.

In Rise of the Tomb Raider, Lara uncovers an ancient mystery that places her in the crosshairs of a ruthless organization known as Trinity. As she races to find a powerful and sought-after artifact before Trinity, the trail leads to a myth about the Lost City of Kitezh. Lara knows she must reach the Lost City and its hidden secrets before Trinity as she sets out for Siberia on a thrilling expedition.

This feature-length cinematic experience merges high-fidelity Hollywood production values with engaging, tactile gameplay. Become Erica, a brave young lady plagued with nightmares of your father’s murder. With the traumatic events that have haunted you as a child dragged back into the light of the present-day vis grisly new clues, it’s up to you to unearth the shocking truth behind this devastating tragedy. Every choice you make influences how the game develops, with multiple endings awaiting you at the finale of the emotional branching narrative.

As mentioned above, all three games will be free for all PlayStation Plus members from between July 7th until August 3rd.

As a reminder, you need to keep an active PlayStation Plus membership in order to play the games and you do have to download them by yourself. They won’t automatically appear in your PlayStation library.

If you’re a PS Plus member and have yet to pick up June’s free games, you’ve still got some time! Until July 6th, you can pick up both Call of Duty: WWII and Star Wars Battlefront II for no extra cost.

If you’re not a PlayStation Plus member but want to be, you can find out more about subscribing by popping over to the official PlayStation website. Happy gaming!