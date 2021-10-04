According to multiple users on Reddit, October’s PlayStation Now games have accidentally been revealed early.

Appearing under the “Recently added to PS Now” section on some users consoles, it’s believed that this glitch has given away PlayStation Now’s next month of games which includes The Last of Us Part II, Fallout 76, and Desperados III.

Alongside this trio of tempting titles, PlayStation’s cloud-based games streaming service is also due to receive Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, as was announced officially by PlayStation last month.

While the screenshot one Reddit user took looks exceptionally convincing, it is possible that this could be an impressively made fake, so we won’t know for sure what PlayStation has in store for us until they make their official announcement, which is expected to happen in the next few days.

Last month, PlayStation Now added Tekken 7, Killing Floor 2, Final Fantasy VII, Windbound, Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition, and Moonlighter to their cloud-based service.

Alongside each monthly haul of games that steadily makes PlayStation Now more of a tempting offer, users can also enjoy a bounty of titles with “ongoing access” such as God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Nioh 2.