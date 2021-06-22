PlayStation Now has revealed the most played games on PC

Sony has unveiled the most-played PlayStation Now games across PS4, PS5, and PC based on playtime across the past months.

In a new PlayStation Blog Post, the top performers of PlayStation’s cloud-based subscription service have been announced for both available PlayStation consoles, as well as PC.

On PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles, the most played games from March 1st to June 1st 2021 are:

Marvel’s Avengers

Horizon Zero Dawn

Call of Duty: Black Ops III

F1 2020

WWE 2K19

Unsurprisingly, all but one of these games have strong multiplayer components to keep people playing for hour after hour, so it’s expected that they might dominate playtime statistics compared to single-player campaign focused games that you may only play once.

On PC, the story is a little different, with several PlayStation exclusive titles dominating the top five most played games through PlayStation Now. These games are:

Bloodborne

Horizon Zero Dawn

The Last of Us

Marvel’s Avengers

Detroit: Become Human

While these games may have topped the charts for playtime since March, there is a whole lot more available on PlayStation now if you want to give it a go. With the immense library spanning from PlayStation 2 games all the way up to PlayStation 4 titles, there is a huge amount to choose from, including exclusives such as Bloodborne.