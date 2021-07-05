Sony’s game streaming service PlayStation Now is getting better this month with “an epic month” of games for you to enjoy, remarkably all of which are well worth your time for once.

The banner image for July’s PlayStation Now offerings barely does the service justice this month, as on top of that trio of blockbuster games, there’s also the return of God of War to the service, as well as Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and Nascar Heat 5.

Red Dead Redemption 2

After joining Xbox Game Pass back in May of last year, Red Dead Redemption 2 has finally joined PlayStation’s cloud gaming service to even things out. Regardless of where you play it, Red Dead Redemption 2 is a fantastic rootin’ tootin’ cowboy shootin’ time that we called “a masterpiece,” though it does have its shortcomings.

Nioh 2



In Team Ninja’s second outing into the shores of Japan for their samurai souls-like, Nioh 2 blends Darksouls’ carefully considered combat with a supernatural flair for an RPG focused trip through Sengoku era Japan. Now on PlayStation Now, it’ll be interesting to see if the latency holds up throughout the intricate action.

Judgment

From the creators of the Yakuza series, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio comes Judgment a gripping psychological thriller where disgraced attorney protagonist Takayuki Yagami is haunted by his past. Solving crimes and tracking clues means, of course, creating a lot more, as you beat every living soul senseless in your quest for justice.

Moving Out

As if moving out wasn’t hard enough, SMG Studio and Devm Games’ Moving Out is a whole different level of ridiculousness. On top of just dragging every last bit of furniture out of a house, there’s also obstacles, hazards, and other players to contend with, all of which will no doubt mess up your moving plans in one way or another. Silliness like this is usually a recipe for a good time, so rope and friend into helping you move and then surprise them by playing this instead.

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Despite being well into 2021, the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 only just came out last month, so this addition to PlayStation Now is hot off the presses. As you might expect from the Olympics, there’s plenty of events for you to compete in to earn those prized golden medals. You even get to play as your own custom character, and of course weird creepy human sonic too if you like.

Nascar Heat 5

To round up a 2020’s sport, PlayStation Now is also offering Nascar Heat 5 this month, so you can play the 2020 year of Nascar in this officially licenced game. If you like turning left, then Nascar Heat 5 is definitely the game for you as it’s got more ovals that you’ll know what to do with. Updated to the 2020 racing season, you’ll at least be able to play against AI approximations of all your favourite drivers in your own custom car.