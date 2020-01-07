The PlayStation 5 logo was officially unveiled by Sony during AMD’s CES 2020 presentation yesterday and it’s exactly what you’d expect.

It appears that Sony have stuck to the “if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it” motto as the logo is rather similar in its design to both the PlayStation 4 and 3 logos, but with a slightly different colour scheme. You can check it out below.

In fact, the PlayStation 5 logo is essentially just the PlayStation 4 logo with the colours inverted and a 5 instead of a 4. But hey, like we said – if it works, it works. There’s no need for Sony to go all out and create a new logo when PlayStation is already a household name.

What do you think of the new PlayStation logo? I’m still besotted with the original PlayStation logo, which you can see to the left, but I am also someone who still uses their original PlayStation.

The PlayStation 5 is set to launch in late 2020, alongside the Xbox Series X. There’s also a chance that there’ll be a new Nintendo Switch model – possibly the Switch Pro – launching at the same time, but we’d take that with several grains of salt.

In related PlayStation 5 news, a devkit and controller prototype were recently spotted in the wild thanks to a cleaner who decided it was a good idea to share the photos on a public forum.

The prototype controller retains most of the features of the traditional DUALSHOCK, but with a larger touchpad that may or may not now be a miniature touchscreen.