Photos of the PlayStation 5 devkit and controller have been seen in the wild, thanks to a cleaner who decided to share some images on Facebook of a console he was cleaning.

The images show a controller appears to be quite similar to the PlayStation 4’s iconic DUALSHOCK 4, but bulkier and with a more expansive touch pad – that may now be a touchscreen.

Previous PlayStation 5 renders have shown that the new DUALSHOCK’s touch pad may be similar to the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Wii U’s centre screen. While the leaked images don’t show the controller turned on, the increased size of the touch pad may hint that the renders are spot on, and that the DUALSHOCK 5 will sport a miniature touch screen.

You can check out the prototype images for yourself below.

Note: The images above were taken from a post by u/Browning9978 on Reddit, but have been edited to have better censoring.

Of course, prototypes can often bear little resemblance to the final product, so take all this with a hearty pinch of salt. The original poster also mentions that this is just “Prototype 1”, meaning there could be plenty more prototypes before the PlayStation 5 launches later this year.

We also send our condolences to the cleaner who decided that sharing these images in a public forum with his real name and face attached was a good idea.