A brand new Switch model is apparently on the way, with the new console set to launch in “mid-2020” and production starting in the next couple of months.

Nintendo launched the Switch Lite in September last year, as well as releasing an updated Switch model with improved battery life around August 2019.

The rumour of the new Switch model comes from DigiTimes, with the outlet saying that its sources are from “the related upstream supply chain.” This new Switch model will reportedly begin production in Q1 2020 and launch potentially sometime around July or August.

While DigiTimes has a bit of a hit-or-miss track record, with some reports being reliable and some being completely off the mark, this rumour has a little more backing to it.

Takashi Mochizuki, tech reporter for the Wall Street Journal, previously reported in August 2019 that Nintendo did indeed have more plans for the Switch lineup, and also acknowledges DigiTimes’ report in a Tweet.

I reported in Aug 2019: "Nintendo has ideas for further updates to the Switch lineup after those two models to make the platform’s lifecycle long" DigiTimes on Jan 6: "Nintendo is reportedly planning to release in mid-2020 a new model of Switch"https://t.co/giypufcW4A — Takashi Mochizuki (@mochi_wsj) January 6, 2020

It’s still important to note that all of this is completely unverified and unconfirmed. However, if another Switch model is set to arrive, it’ll most likely be some variant of a ‘Switch Pro.’

Similar to how the Switch Lite is essentially the Switch equivalent of the Nintendo Lite, the Switch Pro would probably be not dissimilar to the Nintendo DSi or DSi XL. Or, for a more Microsoft-themed analogy, the Switch Pro would be to the Switch what the Xbox One X is to the Xbox One S – although the Switch Pro would also most likely be significantly less powerful than the Xbox One X is.

In related Switch news, Bayonetta creator Hideki Kamiya recently admitted that he thinks that the Switch UI is “crap.” Maybe the rumoured Switch Pro will have a fresh UI that’ll gain his approval.