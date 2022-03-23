Sony has announced that the PlayStation 5 is getting Variable Refresh Rate support “in the coming months” to make everything a bit smoother.

As Sony explains in the recent PlayStation Blog post, the Variable Refresh Rate feature “enhances visual performance for PS5 games by minimizing or eliminating visual artifacts, such as frame pacing issues and screen tearing.”

“Gameplay in many PS5 titles feels smoother as scenes render instantly, graphics look crisper, and input lag is reduced,” Sony continued before explaining that this feature should be available on any PlayStation 5 game, so long as they receive a patch to be “fully optimised for VRR” either pre or post-launch.

While playing games at anything less than 60fps may sound like heresy to anyone who handed over £449 and their firstborn child in order to secure one of the elusive PlayStation 5s, a Variable Refresh Rate is far from a bad thing, as it can help to eliminate hitching and screen tearing which will lead to a smoother experience overall, so long as you have a compatible display.

Alongside the announcement that Variable Refresh Rate support is coming to PlayStation 5 consoles, Sony also announced a number of improvements coming to their PS App and PS Remote Play companion apps. These improvements include a new swanky UI and the ability to finally create or join Open and Closed Parties through the app.