Gamers who want to experience the roguelike deckbuilder will now have a chance to play it on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, thanks to the versions optimized for the said consoles.

According to JeanMichel Vilain, Abrakam Entertainment SA CEO and Creative Director, it took the team a total of three years to make this possible. But all the wait was made worth it with the continuous addition of new features and updates in the game. Some of them are the ability to socket gems to cards in battle, the new dungeon Gem Mine, and detailed run history. In this console release, it is also important to mention the newly released 5th hero, which boosts the game’s dual hero system and bumps up the unique hero combinations up to 10.

“We live in a particularly interesting moment in time for deckbuilders,” writes Vilain in an Xbox Wire post. “While roguelike card games have seen their popularity rise in the PC world, one of our obsessions from the start of the project was to construct a game that had top-notch controller gameplay. From world exploration to deck construction and tense boss fights, everything’s been developed to deliver what is hopefully a fresh splash of entertainment for roguelike and card game players on console.”

Like in the earlier version of the game, Roguebook is all about exploration. Using the brush and ink, players need to navigate the book with pure efficiency to succeed in the battles in the three chapters of the game. And for those who have already played Faeria, the game before the Roguebook, everything is more familiar due to the same environment featured.