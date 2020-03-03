Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville has already been added to the EA Access vault after releasing just seven months ago.

Available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC versions of Electronic Arts’ monthly subscription service, subscribers can now take part in the age-old fight between unpotted and undead.

For those who decide to try out the title through the subscription service, EA is throwing in a few bonuses within the game.

“As an EA Access or Origin Access member, you get the Animal Noseguard for the oh-so-adorable Acorn,” reads Electronic Arts’ new post. “You can also redeem 30k coins from Rux’s Emporium each month. Wait, thirty thousand? Am I reading that right??” We read it right and we put it here.

Access Premier subscribers will also be getting 200 Rainbow Stars every month. Premier subscribers can also “score” the Lost Cat Lip for Oak and Acorn characters. Cool?

Come on down to Neighborville! The biggest brain-less and botanicals brawl is brewing! What are you gonna do – call the crops? Soil your plants? Prepare to kick some grass in Battle for Neighborville, a plant-on-zombie conflict for the ages and wackiest shooter yet to bloom. And prepare to hum this video’s song all day, too. It’s really quite catchy!

EA Access is available on Xbox One and PC. The service also recently came to PlayStation 4.