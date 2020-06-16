Frontier has revealed that their Planet Coaster: Console Edition conversion of the PC Theme Park creation game will be coming to the next-gen Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

While the Planet Coaster: Console Edition port will be coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this Sumner, the title will be enhanced for next-gen systems with better graphics and performance.

This enhanced version of the brilliant theme park management game will be releasing in the holiday period, the same release schedule as both Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Whether the game will be a launch game for either console is currently unknown.

Planet Coaster: Console Edition will include free content and features that have been added to the game since launch, so both Xbox and PlayStation players will able to live out their wildest coaster park dreams. Build jaw dropping, white knuckle rollercoasters that challenge the law of physics and stomachs alike, place an empire of food, gift and merchandise shops, add exhilarating rides and hire a crack team of coaster park staff to help deliver the ultimate experience for visitors in this thrilling management simulation.

Check out the trailer below: