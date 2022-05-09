Google’s Pixel ‘a’ series is a toned-down variant of the original flagship Pixel series. This year, it won’t be any different as the company is readying the Pixel 6a to be available in July in various markets. We’ve already started getting indications of that as the Pixel 6a is currently being tested privately, according to leakster Mukul Sharma.

In one of its previous tweets, Sharma said a new Google Pixel smartphone was undergoing private testing in India. Per the tipster, this is the much-awaited Pixel 6a, though he was not fully sure of it. If true, Pixel 6a will mark the return of Google to the Indian smartphone market after almost two long years.

Sharma also claimed that series production had begun in several Asian countries, hinting at an imminent launch. However, the leaker shared nothing on the official launch of Pixel 6a in India.

[Exclusive] A new Google Pixel smartphone is undergoing private testing in India. Though not entirely sure, there are chances that it could be the Google Pixel 6a.#Google #Pixel6a #GooglePixel6a — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) May 9, 2022

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro were two of the best flagship phones last year but aren’t available in Indian markets. If the 6a comes to India, it will be a relief for every Pixel fan in the country. If rumors are to be believed, the 6a will come with all the best features of the Pixel 6 series, and yet it will cost less than the latter.

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A RUMORED SPECIFICATIONS

Google Pixel 6a will reportedly feature a 6.2-inch flat OLED display with a single centered punch-hole camera. The 6a is also expected to have dual rear cameras and a single LED flash. Rumor has it that the Google Pixel 6a will use the same 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN1 sensor as the original Pixel 6.

The tipster hasn’t given us the complete information about the smartphone’s specs. For example, details related to cameras and processors are not known. But it’s being said that the company might use the Tensor GS101 chipset in the phone. It’s expected to be available in 6GB or 8GB of RAM with up to 128GB of storage.

Other features include a USB Type-C and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

According to rumors, the Google I/O event will start on May 11 and continue until the next day, May 12. However, Pixel 6a is said to be available from July 28 in most markets.