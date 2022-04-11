Google’s I/0 2022 event is all set to take place next month. The company has a plethora of announcements to make at the event, including making the Pixel 6a official. The Pixel 6a not only features a similar design but also is equally as powerful as the regular Pixel 6 model, according to Geekbench 5 benchmark scores.

Google Pixel 6a manages a single-core score of 1050 vs. a score of 1044 for the Pixel 6 on Geekbench 5. The multi-core score of Pixel 6a is 2833, while the regular Pixel 6 manages to get a score of 2758. In terms of performance, both smartphones appear to be similar.

The ‘a’ series Pixel handsets are cheaper than the original Pixel handsets, and the best thing is that you don’t miss out on any significant features if you get the former. Now, given the fact that the Pixel 6a performs equally well on Geekbench testing and will probably cost less than the regular Pixel 6 model, the former has the potential to create more appeal.

According to the Geekbench listing, Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a use the same SoC, but the latter uses 6GB of RAM. More RAM options are unlikely to be available for the Pixel 6a, but that should not be a concern for most users since the performance is on par with the regular Pixel 6.

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A RUMORED SPECIFICATIONS

Google Pixel 6a will reportedly feature a 6.2-inch flat OLED display with a single centered punch-hole camera. The 6a is also expected to have dual rear cameras and a single LED flash. Rumor has it that the Google Pixel 6a will use the same 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN1 sensor as the original Pixel 6.

The tipster hasn’t given us the complete information about the specs of the smartphone. For example, details related to cameras and processors are not known. But it’s being said that the company might use the Tensor GS101 chipset in the phone. It’s expected to be available in 6GB or 8GB of RAM with up to 128GB of storage.

Other features include a USB Type-C and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

According to rumors, the Google I/O event will start on May 11 and continue until the next day, May 12. However, Pixel 6a is said to be available from July 28 in most markets.