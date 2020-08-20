Google recently launched its much-awaited Pixel 4a smartphone and is now gearing up for the Pixel 5 5G and the 5G variant of the Pixel 4a. At the launch event of the Pixel 4a, the Pixel maker announced that both Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 5G will be released this fall, without giving us any information on the actual date. But courtesy of Jon Prosser, who is a very reliable tipster, has given us some details on the launch date.

According to Jon Prosser, Google is not going to release the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 5G on the same date. Google is eyeing September 30 to launch the Black and Green color variants of the Pixel 5 and the Black color variant of the Pixel 4a 5G, while the Pixel 4a 5G in white will be released in the month of October.

The Pixel 5 smartphone recently surfaced on the AI Benchmark website, revealing some key details about the smarpthone. According to the website, the Pixel 5G will be powered by a fast mid-range Snapdragon 765G processor coupled with 8GB of RAM, though it’s not clear if there will be any other variant of the smartphone with more primary memory. But as we come closer and closer to the launch date, we’ll get to know more about the smarpthone.

Google earlier revealed that the 5G variant of the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 will be available starting at $499 in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia. In the coming months, Google will share more info on these new devices.