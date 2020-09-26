Rumors were rife that Google will launch its much-awaited Pixel 5 5G and Pixel 4a 5G on September 30, with sales starting from October. However, it seems that the company has some other plans — while the official announcement is happening on September 30, the sales of Pixel 4a 5G could be delayed to November.

According to famous tipster Jon Prosser, Google Pixel 5 5G and Pixel 4a 5G will both be available for pre-order on September 30, but the sales of the Pixel 5 5G will start on October 15, while the 4a 5G will be available for purchase from November 19. The tipster further claims that the 4a 5G that will be available from November will come in one color option and that is ‘Just Black,’ and the other variant, which was supposed to come in ‘Clearly White,’ have been delayed to 2021, or worse, the company might cancel it altogether. Meanwhile, Google Pixel 5 5G will be available in two different color options — ‘Just Black,’ ‘Subtle Sage’ from day one of its sales.

We don’t know what caused the delay of the date of availability of the Pixel 4a 5G, but the reason behind it could be the massive disruption to the smartphone supply chain and production schedules caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to previous rumors, the Pixel 5 smartphone features a 5.7 inches (or 5.8-inches) flat display that has a QHD+ screen resolution and 90Hz screen refresh rate, a punch-hole camera cut out at the top left corner. You’ll see a square camera bump, which houses two cameras, an unknown sensor, and an LED flash on the back of the smartphone. At the bottom edge, you get dual speakers and a USB Type-C port, while at the top Edge, you get a single noise-canceling mic.

Pixel 5 is also rumored powered by a fast mid-range Snapdragon 765G processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone is expected to pack a massive 4,080 mAh battery. The 128GB variant of the Pixel 5 will set you back $699.