Phrasly AI Review: Is It as Good as Advertised?

While looking for an AI writing assistant, I stumbled onto a few platforms that made outrageous claims. Therefore, I decided to test them, starting with this Phrasly AI review.

Phrasly claims to rephrase AI content from sources like ChatGPT and Google Gemini, making it indistinguishable from human writing. It also promises to make AI-generated content undetectable to AI content detectors.

Below, I’ll explain Phrasly’s features, whether it works as advertised, and whether you should consider using it. Let’s get started.

What is Phrasly AI?

Phrasly is one of the many emerging AI detectors you can use to check whether a text is AI-generated. It’s purely web-based, so you can access it on any device.

However, most people use it for its paraphrasing feature, which aims to rewrite AI content and humanize it.

Phrasly claims its rewritten texts are good enough to pass through other AI detectors like Turnitin, ZeroGPT, and Copyleaks.

Does this claim hold water? Let’s find out!

Phrasly AI Features

While working on this Phrasly AI review, I used the platform to test and rewrite an article created with ChatGPT. Below are its two main features and my experience with them:

AI Humanization

While AI-generated content can be a great starting point, it often sounds bot-like. Phrasly tackles this with its AI Humanization feature.

It’s designed to make AI-generated text sound more natural and prevent it from being flagged by plagiarism checkers and AI detectors.

To do that, Phrasly analyzes your text and identifies areas where it could benefit from a more human touch. It might introduce variations in sentence structure, replace overly technical words with synonyms, or even add transitional phrases to improve the flow of ideas.

I also noticed that the AI Humanization feature tries to understand the nuances of human language and even tries to inject a touch of humor and personality into your writing, depending on the context.

Once you input your text, you can choose how aggressive you want the engine to be in rewriting it.

You can pick from Easy, Medium, and Aggressive.

If you go for the first option, the tool will try to change your text as little as possible. Going for the third level, expect to see some big changes, especially if your text is very robotic. And, as you’d expect, the Medium option will try to strike a balance between the two.

To test the feature first-hand, I quickly generated an article on Elon Musk in ChatGPT and used Phrasly to humanize it.

However, while it made the text more engaging and easier to read, it was still flagged, even by a free detector like Copyleaks:

To see if that’s an isolated occurrence, I tested the same article with ZeroGPT as well. Here, my humanized AI article actually passed the test:

So, what’s my verdict on the feature? It’s a hit-or-miss.

Therefore, if you intend to use Phrasly to humanize AI content, you should be comfortable that the content might read well but not fool all AI detectors.

If the latter is your main goal, you might want to try better alternatives like Humbot or Netus AI.

Phrasly AI Detector

Phrasly also includes an AI detector to determine whether a piece of content is human-written or AI-generated.

The AI Detector analyzes your text and assigns a score indicating the likelihood of it being AI-generated. It likely uses a combination of techniques, such as:

Statistical analysis: Identifying patterns in sentence structure, vocabulary choice, and phrasing commonly associated with AI-generated text.

Identifying patterns in sentence structure, vocabulary choice, and phrasing commonly associated with AI-generated text. Keyword analysis: Search for keywords or phrases indicating AI writing tools.

I thought the feature seemed counterintuitive – why would a tool that helps beat AI detectors also have one? Nonetheless, I decided to try it and see how well it works.

As you can see from the image above, all 16 sentences of my AI-generated piece on Elon Musk got flagged.

So far, so good, but I wanted to see more. That’s why I took a part of my GetGenie review I’ve written myself and tested it too:

Again, the result was accurate and as expected.

Will the tool be able to detect texts from the best AI writing tools? Probably not, but that’s the case with most other free AI detectors.

However, I would’ve liked to see some of the additional features its competitors offer. For example, Originality.ai also offers plagiarism, readability, and fact checkers, which aren’t available on Phrasly.

How to Use Phrasly AI

Before I conclude this Phrasly AI review, I should explain how to use it if you want to try it yourself. I’ll use ChatGPT-generated content for the tutorial below.

However, it should work the same regardless of the AI content generation tool you use.

Go to Phrasly AI’s website.

Click on Get Started.

You can register via email and password or use Google’s one-click sign-up.

Complete the sign-up survey.

Once you sign in, click on Upgrade plan to choose your preferred subscription. You’ll need this to use the Humanize feature.

Click on Start Free Trial and enter your payment information. You won’t incur any charges until the 1-day free trial ends, and you can opt out anytime.

Open ChatGPT or your preferred AI content generator and prompt it to create your desired content. In this case, I asked it to write the story on Elon Musk.

If you’re using ChatGPT, use the Copy feature (clipboard icon.) On other generators, you can highlight all the text and copy it manually.

Open Phrasly and click on AI Humanizer.

Click on Paste text.

Select how aggressive you want the rephrasing engine to be between Easy, Medium, and Aggressive.

Click Humanize.

The humanized content will appear on the right tab.

You can then check the humanized text with other AI detectors, as I did above.

Phrasly AI Pricing

Phrasly AI has only one subscription that it disguises as two packages. The free subscription is free for just one day, giving you 550 free humanized words.



However, when the free trial ends, whether you run out of time or use the 550 words, it will automatically upgrade to the $19.99/month Unlimited plan.

It offers unlimited words per month and 2500 humanized words per process. It also removes watermarks from AI content and offers beta access to new features.

If you decide to pay for a full year upfront, you’ll get a 45% discount at $10.99/mo. There’s no mention of a money-back guarantee on Phrasly’s website.

Phrasly AI Review Verdict

After using Phrasly AI for a few days, I have mixed feelings.

While its humanizer feature makes AI texts more engaging and easy to read, they still get flagged even by free detectors like Copyscape. On the other hand, its own detector seemed to perform well, albeit with limited capabilities compared to other tools.

Moreover, these are the tool’s only features. So, in the end, I don’t think the price of $19.99 per month is justified.