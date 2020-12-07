The utterly fantastic anime lawyer adventure like Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy could be coming to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service in the very near future.

Following the release of the also fantastic Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition on the video game subscription service – read our review here – Microsoft and the human (probably) operating the official Ace Attorney Twitter account had a suspicious interaction.

Underneath the Dragon Quest XI S tweet, the official Ace Attorney Twitter account responded with that one emoji that’s got the raised up eyebrow and those thinking fingers. (Listen, our backend doesn’t support emojis!) In response, the official Xbox Game Pass Twitter account said: “Wait a second… [Emoji finger pointing] What’s happening?!”

Check a look at the interaction below:

Wait a second… ?

? What's happening?! — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) December 5, 2020

While this could just be a bit of banter between the corporate lads, the Xbox Game Pass Twitter account has a habit of being cheeky with the promotional Twitter accounts of games coming to the service.

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy would be a fantastic for for the subscription service. Not only is the entire game split into bite-sized episode-like chunks, but it continues the service’s push of getting Xbox gamers to try out Japanese franchises that they normally wouldn’t, much like Dragon Quest, Yakuza or Final Fantasy.

Capcom’s Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy is already available on Xbox One, and therefore Xbox Series, consoles, so it’s far from a stretch to see the title come to the subscription service. Here’s the game’s description:

The classic courtroom adventure series that has sold over 6.7 million copies worldwide is finally here. Become Phoenix Wright and experience the thrill of battle as you fight to save your innocent clients in a court of law. Play all 14 episodes, spanning the first three games, in one gorgeous collection. Solve the intriguing mysteries behind each case and witness the final truth for yourself!

Sounds great, right? Well, it is.