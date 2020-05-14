2K Games has revealed that their annual golf simulation game is coming out again this year in the form of PGA Tour 2K21.

Releasing on 21st August 2020, PGA Tour 2K21k is coming out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.

This is what 2K has to say:

“PGA Tour 2K21 is designed for players of all skill levels. Rookies can take advantage of real-time tutorials, tips and shot suggestions, while veterans can master their games with Pro Vision, Distance Control, Putt Preview and other innovations. Social gaming is at the core of the experience, as players can hit the links with friends in local and online matches, including Alt-Shot, Stroke Play, Skins and 4-Player Scramble. In addition, Online Societies will encourage players to invite their squad to hit the clubhouse and run full seasons and tournaments with unique entry rules and requirements, as well as handicap and event settings.” There’s word of an in-game currency via the pe-order bonus, which includes 2300 virtual currency. This can be used to unlock in-game cosmetic items. 2K’s note to press stresses “cosmetic items can also be unlocked by achieving in-game objectives” and “no additional purchase necessary”.

The PGA Tour 2K21 cover star is 2017’s FedExCup Champion winner Justin Thomas, former world number one. The game will also feature 11 PGA Tour pros and 15 licensed PGA Tour courses.