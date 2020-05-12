DOOM 64 is officially out on Google Stadia today and, as a nice bonus, it’s free for all Stadia users who bought DOOM Eternal before April 3rd, 2020.

If you were one of those who purchased DOOM Eternal before April 3rd, you’ll find that you’ll receive a code for your free copy of DOOM 64 via email. This code is only redeemable via the official Stadia website.

If you didn’t pick up DOOM Eternal, no sweat – DOOM 64 is only $4.99 on the Stadia store. That’s about the same price as a fancy cup of coffee, or several cups of terrible coffee.

Fight through demonic hordes, hunt down the Mother of Demons, and stop Hell’s invasion as you battle through more than 30 action-packed levels. Be on the lookout for classic weapons and secrets to help you put an end to the demonic threat.

DOOM 64 was first released in 1997 and was exclusive to the Nintendo 64. Now, 23 years later, it’s back and no longer Nintendo exclusive – the game has also been available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC since March 20th, 2020.